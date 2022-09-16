Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

TSLA opened at $303.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.34. The company has a market capitalization of $944.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $333.33 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

