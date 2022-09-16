Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 1,567 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NSP opened at $104.67 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.