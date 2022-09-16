Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of IART opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

