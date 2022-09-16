Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Gap Down to $73.07

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.07, but opened at $70.54. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 1,406 shares traded.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

