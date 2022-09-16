Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
