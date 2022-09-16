Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,572,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

