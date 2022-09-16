Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

