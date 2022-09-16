Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

