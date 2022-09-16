Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,653,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

