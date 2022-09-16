Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
