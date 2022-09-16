iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.