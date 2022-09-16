iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
