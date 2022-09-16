iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Gap Down to $61.98

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $59.93. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

