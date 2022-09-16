iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

