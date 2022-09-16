iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42.

