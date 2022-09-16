iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $142.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

