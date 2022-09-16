iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

