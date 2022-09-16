iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 138,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,226,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,432,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.