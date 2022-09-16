Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.39. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

