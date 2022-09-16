Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.39. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 9 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $552.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.69.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
