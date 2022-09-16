Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,319 ($28.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 564.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,183.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,172.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

