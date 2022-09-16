Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.84.

FTNT opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

