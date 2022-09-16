JMP Securities Begins Coverage on LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.02.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

