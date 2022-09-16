JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever to a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 3,975.50 ($48.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,940.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,699.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £101.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.26. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66).

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

