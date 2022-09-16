KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMPH. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.85 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

