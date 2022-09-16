KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.85 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. Research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.