KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the health services provider's stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of TDOC opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $370,316 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

