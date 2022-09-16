KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $101.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.