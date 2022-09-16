KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GDRX opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 185,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 763.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 236,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,578,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

