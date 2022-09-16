KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

