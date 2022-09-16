Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.