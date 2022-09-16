Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €26.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($59.18) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

Kion Group Trading Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

