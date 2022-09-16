Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

KIII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.92.

Kismet Acquisition Three Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

