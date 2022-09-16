Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 206,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1,659.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 152,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
NYSE:PHG opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
