L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,996 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $18,803,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 34,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

