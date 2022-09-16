L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

