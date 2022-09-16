L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.12 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

