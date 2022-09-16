L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

