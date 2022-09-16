L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

