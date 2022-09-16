L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 2,436 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

