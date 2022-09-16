L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $481,845 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.