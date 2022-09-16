L.M. Kohn & Company Buys New Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

