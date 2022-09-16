L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 11,489 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FOF opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.