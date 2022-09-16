L.M. Kohn & Company Buys Shares of 2,081 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

