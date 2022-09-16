L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $213,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Texas Instruments by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,044,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

