L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $269,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.