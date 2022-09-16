L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV opened at $75.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
