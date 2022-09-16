L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $294,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $267.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.54 and its 200-day moving average is $273.14. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

