L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $242,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

