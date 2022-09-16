L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $346,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

