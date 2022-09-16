L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $369,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

MUB opened at $104.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

