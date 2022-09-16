L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $50,000 Investment in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 62.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,665 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

