L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.