L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
IFV opened at $17.60 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.