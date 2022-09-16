L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV opened at $17.60 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

